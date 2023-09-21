After dropping the official trailer of The Vaccine War, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar along with director Vivek Agnihotri, have been on a promotional spree. The actor and the filmmaker duo has been in the news for quite some time owing to the controversial nature of the film. Amid the promotions, Tanushree Dutta has lashed out and slammed the duo for using people like her to sell their films. Dutt and Patekar’s rivalry goes back to the time when she named the veteran actor of se*ually harassing her along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

After starting the #MeToo wave in Bollywood, she’s been away from the limelight since. However recently, she was asked about being out of work while others who ruined her career are doing work. She lashed out at them and said they need her name to sell their films.

Lashing out at Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta said at a press conference, as per Indian Express, “Why are we discussing them? People like Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri have nothing to do with me now. Why should we talk about these people? I don’t want to give publicity by talking about them. Even today, they need my name to run their films. Even when I had an argument with Nana Patekar in 2008, his film was not selling. When they can’t sell their films, they come to people like me and ask me to do a cameo in their film so that their film can sell.”

She went on to add “Even in 2008, Nana Patekar couldn’t sell his film and even today he can’t sell his film on his own, so he incites the media so that the media can ask me questions about his films and I, like a volcano, will say something which will give fame to his film. They are already on the road anyway.”

For the unversed, Tanushree Dutta, the flag bearer of #MeToo movement, accused Nana Patekar of se*ual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss.

