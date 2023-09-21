Shah Rukh Khan has been breaking every record with his recently released mass movie Jawan, directed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and others in pivotal roles. While the film is collecting quite a moolah from the box office and seeing almost housefuls at the theatres, recently, an incident stirred up the internet.

Apparently, audiences are not happy to see Akshay Kumar’s ad played during SRK’s film. Well, want to know what happened? Scroll ahead to get the scoop. For the unversed, on the work front, now, King Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. And we are all eagerly waiting for it.

Coming back to one of Jawan’s screenings. Bizarre, but amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan show, the audience got furious as soon as the theatre played an ad starring Akshay Kumar. The video clip is going viral on the internet, where the person featured can be heard saying, “Hum paise de kar Akshay ko dekhne thodi aae hain?”

Check out the video here shared a SRK fan on Twitter (now X):

In a show of #Jawan, audience got furious as soon as theatre played one ad of #AkshayKumar Audience can spend thousands of rupees to watch #ShahRukhKhan but they can't tolerate Akshay Kumar even for free! pic.twitter.com/6S6z1MC0tj — 🔥 (@iWorshipSRK) September 20, 2023

Well, apparently, the audience can watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film by buying tickets, but watching Akshay Kumar’s advertisement, which is for free, leaves them furious. As soon as the video started to surface on Twitter, netizens started to comment on it. One wrote, “Same yahi mere show mein bhi hua tha. Akshay ka ad aagaya sab chillane lage the.”

Another penned, “Fanwar side karke bolu toh bhi public isko ab bilkul dekhna ni maangti hai. Dekhte hi gaaliya nikaalti hai.”

One of them commented, “Chakki ki bezati”

Another shared a meme, “Iss masoodo vali cringe Acting dekne kon aata hai…..”

Iss masoodo vali cringe Acting dekne kon aata hai….. pic.twitter.com/8vH2g8UzE7 — 𝙎𝙝𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙞𝙞 🔥 (@Mr_Crockroz18) September 20, 2023

Herogiri fu fu karne mai nahi KHILODA ke muhpe thu thu karne mai hai pic.twitter.com/FpN1uXRyx4 — mufasa (@vish_bhowmick) September 20, 2023

One of the comments read, “Fanwar ki bat alag hai but public isko dekhna nhi chahti hai or aane wali movie me pata chal jayega reject kr Diya hai public ne ise.”

Well, we all are aware of the fan war between Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. But what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

