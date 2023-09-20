Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is known for his exceptional talent and innovation in music. He gained immense recognition and fame at a remarkably young age, and his work spans various genres, including film music, independent music, and pop culture.

Well, the downside of popularity is losing privacy. In 2012, the young music composer was making his place in the film industry, and his song Kolaveri Di broke the charts. At that time, his intimate pics were leaked online. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah set the internet ablaze when photographs of their passionate embrace went viral, sparking curiosity and speculation. Reports suggested that Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah were romantically involved at the time, and these intimate images of their kiss found their way onto the internet. Nevertheless, their relationship generated considerable interest and debate due to their significant age difference, with Anirudh being 22 years old and Andrea 27 at the time.

Subsequently, Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah responded to the controversy surrounding the release of their leaked photographs. She admitted kissing him and went on to say that they were not ashamed of the act.

Anirudh also reacted and said he was quite disturbed when the intimate pics leaked online. He reportedly told India Today, “It is unfortunate and rather distasteful that someone who downloaded these photos from my phone while charging it on their laptop has released it. Families are involved and impressionable fans who look up to me.”

“I am not the kind who goes kissing women and taking photographs. My parents have raised me with certain values, and they stood by me in the midst of speculation and discussions. I don’t want to let something of the past divert me from the present and all that is happening,” Anirudh added.

Anirudh Ravichander is currently basking in the glory of his recent hit songs from Jawan, which are going viral. The film is also breaking several box office records.

Must Read: When Amala Paul’s Intimate Pics Were Leaked By Alleged Beau, Triggering Explosive Feud & His Shocking Arrest- Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News