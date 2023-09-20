Amala Paul is one of the most popular faces of the South Indian showbiz industry, with some notable Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films to her credit. Her choice of resilient characters powered by impeccable acting chops makes her one of the leading ladies of Down South. However, despite boasting an impressive filmography, Paul mostly garners headlines for her controversies.

From a businessman forcing her to offer s*xual advances to a tumultuous marriage to filmmaker A. L. Vijay that ended up in divorce, it’s undeniable that Amala has courted many conversations in her almost one-and-a-half decade-long acting career. Today, we are sharing a lesser-known controversy of the Neelathamara actress that, yet again, landed her to seek solace at a police station.

In August 2022, Amala Paul filed a police complaint against her estranged friend and former business partner Bhavninder Singh Dhatt for allegedly harassing her over some pictures while also cheating her in a business deal. Before this, Amala had also filed a defamation suit against Bhavninder for publicly sharing their pictures from a private photo shoot without her consent.

The pictures from the private photoshoot featured Amala and Bhavninder dressed up in wedding attires, sparking speculations that the formerly rumoured to be dating couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The pictures were taken down after Amala’s complaint in which she revealed that the outfits were a part of the photoshoot but the incident led former good friends to part ways.

As per a report in The Hindu, Amala also approached the police citing Bhavninder cheated her on a business deal. Reportedly, the actress along with her now-estranged friend had started a film production company in 2018 when they were on good terms. However, after the photoshoot controversy, Bhavninder turned up against the ‘Cadaver’ actress and threatened to remove her from the post of the company’s director. In her complaint, she also alleged that Bhavninder threatened to upload their photos on social media. The Villupuram police then registered a case against Bhavninder under various sections including forgery, intimidation, and harassment, and arrested him.

On the work front, Amala is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Bholaa,’ headlined by Ajay Devgn and also featuring Tabu in a pivotal role. She also has Malayalam film ‘Aadujeevitham’ in her pipeline.

