If there is one actor who will always surprise you when he arrives on screen, then it definitely is Dhanush for me! The actor has yet again put his best skills to use while playing a beggar in Kuberaa, and the trailer of the film relies heavily on the superstar’s shoulder, so much so that I am not interested in the rest of the cast at all!

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna, and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. But apart from Dhanush, the only thing that will hold your attention in this trailer is DSP’s music!

The trailer screams the central theme of the film with immense clarity – plunging into the dark and murky world of a financial scam. The ambition in the visuals, with Dhanush playing a man from the slums, is brilliant! His character arc is established with finesse in the Kuberaa trailer itself!

However, I can’t figure out if the narrative is this fragmented or if it has been distorted purposefully to not let the audience understand a thing about what is happening! The Hindi dubbing makes you fall in love with Dhanush yet again, but you have no idea what is happening on Jim Sarbh and Nagarjuna’s end! The trailer does not reveal much about any other character, including Rashmika Mandanna! She is just there in the trailer, doing something I cannot figure out!

Three things definitely working in favor of the Kuberaa trailer are Dhanush, DSP’s music, and the visual narrative, which impresses! Dhanush plays a bigger role in the film, but he is so powerful with his character that others beg, borrow, or fight to steal attention, but you would not want to shift the focus from Dhanush!

Kuberaa releases on June 20 and clashes in the theaters with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. Check out the trailer of the film here.

