The popular movie ticketing website BookMyShow features a list of several upcoming movies that will soon hit Indian theatres. The website allows moviegoers to express interest in watching a particular title. This is how the platform collects the data to display the current BMS Interest score for every film. As you know, two highly-anticipated films, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Dhanush’s action drama Kuberaa, will hit the big screen on June 20, 2025.

Although both films are poles apart and cater to different target audiences, we are still curious to see which one has generated more buzz, based on interests registered by prospective moviegoers on BookMyShow.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs. Kuberaa – Which Film Has More Interest Ratings On BookMyShow?

According to the figures on the BookMyShow website, Sitaare Zameen Par has a BMS Interest score of 41.4K. On the other hand, Kuberaa boasts a much higher score of 172.1K – about four times Sitaare Zameen Par’s score (at the time of writing). So, based on BookMyShow Interests, it looks like the movie-going audience is currently more interested in watching Kuberaa.

Possible Reasons For The Difference Between Sitaare Zameen Par & Kuberaa

What could be the reason why fewer prospective moviegoers are showing interest in Sitaare Zameen Par than in Kuberaa? One factor might be that audiences from the South belt are generally more passionate about cinema and their favourite stars. They also tend to be quite active and vocal about films online. On the contrary, Bollywood fans, while equally devoted, might not be as active on social media and platforms like BookMyShow. That said, we believe that socially relevant, sensitive, and meaningful films like Sitaare Zameen Par deserve to be watched by as many people as possible.

Moreover, Kuberaa belongs to the action-drama genre, which often has a broader mass appeal compared to Sitaare Zameen Par’s sports comedy genre. And Kuberaa is also being marketed as a pan-India movie. But the final verdict will be out when both films hit theatres. We hope both films find their audience and do well in their respective markets.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of neurodivergent players for community service. Along the way, the kids help him, despite dealing with their own problems. It’s described as Taare Zameen Par’s spiritual sequel and features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and 10 talented newcomers in pivotal roles.

About Kuberaa

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film’s precise plot details are being kept under wraps. The underlying story ostensibly revolves around a beggar and his drastic transformation. In addition to Dhanush, it also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil, among others.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Imtiaz Ali’s Charming Story Of Love & Longing Starring Diljit Dosanjh To Release On Baisakhi 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News