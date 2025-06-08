The much-talked-about Kuberaa is finally arriving in theatres this month. With 12 more days to go, fans are excited to catch Dhanush on the big screen after the success of Raayan. With decent hype all over, the film is expected to do well at the Indian box office, but before its money-making spree begins, it is already making noise due to its pre-release business. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Features an appealing cast

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the upcoming social thriller is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025. It also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Sayaji Shinde in key roles. As we can see, the cast looks exciting, and it appeals to the Tamil as well as the Telugu audience. This has resulted in the film bagging an impressive offer for the Telugu states.

Kuberaa enjoys good buzz in the Telugu market

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Kuberaa’s theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu have been locked at 20 crores. Considering the face value of Dhanush, the film is likely to fetch good returns comfortably. More than the Tamil Nadu rights, the pre-release business in Telugu states has grabbed all the attention as it’s double that of Tamil Nadu.

Thanks to Nagarjuna’s presence, Rashmika Mandanna’s involvement, and Dhanush’s own fan base, Kuberaa is in good demand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the quoted amount for theatrical rights is 18 crores. The cumulative amount for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is said to be around 40 crores.

Needs a strong box office performance in the Telugu states

Against the reported pre-release business of 40 crores, Kuberaa must pull off a strong box office performance in the Telugu states. For a strong lifetime, a strong start will be needed, and now, everything depends on how the trailer turns out. If the trailer is good, the film will see the initial momentum and rake in a strong start.

What is the budget of the film?

Meanwhile, the upcoming social thriller is said to be Dhanush’s most expensive film, with a massive budget of 120 crores. The initial budget was around 90 crores, which reportedly got extended.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu: What Is The Budget Of Pawan Kalyan’s Film? Director Jyothi Krishna Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News