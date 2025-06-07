Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally inching toward completion. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the film has faced multiple delays but promises a cinematic spectacle rooted in history, power, and patriotism. Now in its final post-production phase, the makers are pulling out all the stops to deliver a visual extravaganza.

Grand Budget and Story Highlights

At a recent event in Machilipatnam, director Jyothi Krishna revealed that the film’s budget has crossed ₹250 crore. He spoke passionately about a key action sequence set around the historic Bandhar Port. The director shared (Via 123Telugu), “There is a big sequence about Bandar Port in the movie. We worked hard for two years to recreate and show how this port was in the 16th-17th centuries in CG. In that port sequence in the movie, the British are looting us, and Pawan Kalyan confronts them. If you watch that sequence in the theater, you will cry.”

The director also revealed that Pawan Kalyan trained in martial arts just for the role and even sang a folk number titled Maata Vinaali, recorded in Vijayawada. The film’s soundtrack is being composed by MM Keeravaani, with visuals crafted by ace cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnana Shekar V.S.

Jyothi added that the actor has watched the film three times already and praised the final cut for over an hour. One particular sequence titled Asura Hananam has reportedly been watched over 500 times by Pawan himself.

Release Delays, Distribution Struggles & What’s Next

While fans wait for a new release date, it’s no secret that Hari Hara Veera Mallu has faced its fair share of roadblocks. Due to financial constraints and increasing interest on loans, even Pawan Kalyan reportedly agreed to a pay cut and stood as guarantor to keep the film on track.

Distribution remains a concern. Industry insiders suggest that distributors are hesitant to buy the film at the price being quoted. With no major production house backing the release, there’s talk that the team might consider self-distribution if a large-scale deal doesn’t materialize.

Despite all odds, the film continues to generate buzz. Two songs are already out, and fans can expect a third single and the much-awaited trailer soon. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Backed by a dream team and crafted with passion, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is shaping up to be one of Telugu cinema’s biggest offerings. All eyes are now on the final release announcement.

Check out the Maata Vinaali song below:

