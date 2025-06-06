Lyca was once one of the most prominent production houses in the Tamil film industry, but things have taken a turn for the worse in recent years. Most of their recent big-budget ventures have failed, and their attempt to enter the Malayalam film industry with L2: Empuraan in collaboration with Aashirvad Cinemas didn’t work out as expected.

Back then, news of Lyca Productions’ collapse spread like wildfire. But now, a new twist has emerged involving Tamil actor Vishal. Typically, you would expect a production house to pay an actor, but in this case, news has surfaced that the actor has to pay the production house. What could be the reason? Let’s start the story from the beginning.

Background Of Vishal’s Court Case With Lyca Productions

Vishal is not just an actor but also a film producer. According to the Malayalam publication Mathrubhumi, back in 2019, Vishal took out a loan from Anbu Chezhiyan of Gopuram Films. As collateral, the rights over any future films produced by Vishal were pledged. Later, Lyca Productions stepped in, cleared the dues to Anbu Chezhiyan, and took over the rights from Gopuram Films. However, Vishal allegedly did not repay Lyca Productions.

What Prompted Lyca To Take Legal Action Against Vishal?

As established, Lyca Productions now has the rights to future projects produced by Vishal. However, according to the accusations, Vishal allegedly attempted to violate this agreement by selling the film rights to other parties, which forced Lyca Productions to take legal action against the actor.

A Brief Look At Everything That Has Happened In The Court So Far

During the initial phase of the court proceedings, the Madras High Court ordered Vishal to deposit 15 crores as security. However, Vishal, who appeared in court in person, informed the court that he lacked the necessary financial resources to comply with the order. As a result, the court directed him to submit a detailed affidavit of his assets.

Later, it was revealed that Vishal received one crore from another production house on the same day he claimed he didn’t have the required funds. Upon learning of this development, the court expressed its displeasure and criticized Vishal’s actions, according to Mathrubhumi.

Following this, Justice P.T. Asha reportedly ordered Vishal to pay 21.2 crores to Lyca Productions, along with 30% interest, bringing the total amount to 27.6 crores.

