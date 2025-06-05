Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunited after 38 long years for Thug Life. The gangster action drama has been released in theatres today, i.e., June 5, 2025. The early reviews are in and unfortunately, not very favorable. Scroll below to know what the netizens are saying on X (formerly Twitter).

Thug Life on-going controversy

Thug Life fell into the lap of controversy days before its theatrical release. It all happened over Kamal Haasan’s alleged scandalous remark, which claimed, “Kannada is born out of Tamil.” He was advised by the Karnataka High Court to either retract his statement or issue a public apology. But the Tamil superstar stood by his remarks, clarifying it was made without malice, and decided not to release his film in the state.

Amid the negativity, Thug Life has opened to mixed reviews, which are more towards the negative side. Viewers are unhappy with the storyline, although they have praised the performances of Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and other cast members.

Thug Life X Review

An unhappy Thug Life viewer wrote, “Even Sasikumar is picking the right directors and stories for blockbusters, while legendary actor #KamalHassan is opting for big directors with weak storylines and facing failures. Please consider new directors; many talented newcomers are eager to work with you. #thuglifereview”

Even Sasikumar is picking the right directors and stories for blockbusters, while legendary actor #KamalHassan is opting for big directors with weak storylines and facing failures. Please consider new directors; many talented newcomers are eager to work with you. #thuglifereview pic.twitter.com/PucWtxdMGx — Cinemakadaibench (@Cinemakadaibenc) June 5, 2025

Another reviewed, “#ThugLifeReview – 2hrs 45mins of solid🔥 Young #KamalHaasan & flashbacks are fab 😍 Interval block 💥 #STR owns the 2nd half – mass + class 💯 Kamal’s emotions 🤯 #Trisha pretty but underused 😢 Climax face-off = fire! 🔥 #ARRahman & #RaviKChandran”

A cine-goer tweeted, “Good movie. Deaging Kamal chanceless. First 15min. Peak 2nd half super Must watch for @ikamalhaasan . He is not acted. He lived. @trishtrashers @SilambarasanTR_ @AshokSelvan did their part So many surprise”

“Idhuku thaan ivlo pecha!!! BELOW AVERAGE movie!! A packed theater for an almost 11PM show at New Jersey felt very disappointed!! Every audience were like seri vidungadaaa kilambarom moment… #ThugLife #ThugLifeReview,” wrote another.

Idhuku thaan ivlo pecha!!! BELOW AVERAGE movie!! A packed theater for an almost 11PM show at New Jersey felt very disappointed!! Every audience were like seri vidungadaaa kilambarom moment… #ThugLife #ThugLifeReview pic.twitter.com/LoFW9ruXjt — Bhargav Kesavan (@KesavanBhargav) June 5, 2025

A user shared, “#ThugLifeReview Action, action and full on revenge mode for almost 1hr 10 minutes. Joju George, Chinni Jeyanth and Abhirami were good . Trisha dhan paavam sir . Climax action sequence STR and Kamal face off was mass . Aishwarya Lekshmi role was limited but she nailed it!”

#ThugLifeReview Action, action and full on revenge mode for almost 1hr 10 minutes. Joju George, Chinni Jeyanth and Abhirami were good 👍🏽. Trisha dhan paavam sir 😢. Climax action sequence 🔥 STR and Kamal face off was mass 🤩. Aishwarya Lekshmi role was limited but she nailed it! — Avi Nash (@Avi_ChiLLax) June 5, 2025

Another wrote, “#Thuglifereview Worst kamal movie. Worst casting and most boring story. Save your time & money!”

#Thuglifereview Worst kamal movie. Worst casting and most boring story. Save your time & money! — Groku (@jhaatgpt) June 5, 2025

A cine-goer pointed out, “Mani Ratnam is a guy who doesn’t know anything apart from glorifying gangsters as heroes. How many movies will he make with same stories? How many stories are stolen/copied? Both Mani & Kamal are known for this. Filth inside their minds come out in their films. #ThugLifeReview”

Mani Ratnam is a guy who doesn’t know anything apart from glorifying gangsters as heroes. How many movies will he make with same stories? How many stories are stolen/copied? Both Mani & Kamal are known for this. Filth inside their minds come out in their films. #ThugLifeReview — Kathir Shankar (@nomad_starman) June 5, 2025

It is now to be seen whether Kamal Haasan starrer outgrows the negativity or turns out a box office dud amid the mixed word-of-mouth.

More about Thug Life

The gangster action drama is directed by Mani Ratnam. It also features Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj in pivotal roles.

Thug Life is released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in IMAX and 2D formats.

