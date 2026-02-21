Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, two stalwarts of Indian cinema, are set to reunite after 47 long years for an upcoming gangster thriller temporarily titled KH X RK. Red Giant Movies just released a Hindi promo video for the film that’s guaranteed to make you nostalgic.

The two icons last worked together in the late 1970s and early 80s in Tamil cinema. Their reunion is bound to mark a watershed moment in the recent history of Indian cinema.

KH X RK Teaser

The new teaser released by Red Giant Movies takes you to the world of 70s and 80s gangster films. We even see posters of two iconic gangster thrillers, Marlon Brando’s The Godfather (1972) and Robert De Niro’s Once Upon a Time in America (1984), in the hotel lobby, as Rajinikantha and Kamal Haasan get dressed in two rooms facing each other. We sense a clash of egos between the two superstars as they vie to wear completely different outfits.

The two then walk to a car garage filled with mechanics, who all look like hot models. They get into a car and drive away, arguing who’s the hero of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Giant Movies (@redgiantmovies_)

The teaser offers glimpses of the movie’s true intentions. Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan appear stylish and dashing, wearing larger-than-life personalities reminiscent of old-school gangster heroes.

If you are a fan of Martin Scorsese’s movies, this might be a must-watch for you. The project is truly reminiscent of the iconic reunion of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino in Scorsese’s 2019 blockbuster, The Irishman.

KH X RK Cast & Crew

Produced by Red Giant Movies, the film will be helmed by acclaimed director Nelson Dilipkumar, who delivered the blockbuster hit Jailer, and has established himself as one of the most dynamic commercial filmmakers in the country. Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose powerful soundscapes have consistently elevated large-scale cinematic experiences.

The film is set to release in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Further details regarding the film remain under wraps and will be announced later on.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South.

Must Read: Toxic Teaser Verdict: With Whopping 48 Million+ Views, Yash Delivers 5th Most-Watched Indian Teaser In 24 Hours On YouTube!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News