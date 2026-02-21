Yash led Toxic has unleashed madness on YouTube! The official teaser of Toxic was released on Friday morning. Within 24 hours, it has garnered over 48 million+ views, all languages combined. Geetu Mohandas’ period gangster drama has surpassed Saaho to become the 5th-most-watched Indian teaser in history. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Toxic Teaser Verdict

Yash is returning to the big screens after the KGF mayhem, so the buzz is expected to be unprecedented. Toxic teaser had all the elements to create noise. It was stylish, a visual spectacle, controversial, and most importantly, gory. Within 24 hours of its YouTube release, it garnered a whopping 48.58 million views. This includes combined viewership across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Take a look at the detailed breakdown of Toxic teaser views on YouTube (first 24 hours):

Hindi: 21.93 million

Telugu: 11.05 million

Kannada: 7.41 million

Tamil: 5.43 million

Malayalam: 2.76 million

Total: 48.58 million

Toxic delivers the 5th most-watched teaser in Indian cinema!

Yash’s latest promo remained far better than the teasers of recent Indian biggies like The Raja Saab (31.23 million) and Good Bad Ugly (32.05 million). Toxic teaser became the 5th most-watched Indian teaser within 24 hours on YouTube. It surpassed Prabhas’ Saaho (44.61 million) to secure a spot among the top 5.

It is also worth noting that Yash holds another spot on the list with KGF Chapter 2, which garnered a whopping 68.83 million views.

Check out the most-viewed Indian teasers on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

Adipurush: 95.52 million Salaar: 83 million KGF Chapter 2: 68.83 million Game Changer: 51.20 million Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups: 48.58 million Saaho: 44.61 million Radhe Shyam: 42.66 million Sikandar: 41.6 million Pushpa 2: 39.36 million Dunki: 36.8 million

