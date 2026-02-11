Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 continues to be the audience favorite in Bollywood. Anurag Singh’s epic war action drama is now chasing a notable global milestone. But before that, it will crush the overseas lifetime of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Scroll below for a detailed day 19 update!

Border 2 vs Sikandar at the overseas box office

In 2025, Salman Khan & AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar failed to live upto the expectations. It remained underwhelming at the overseas box office as well, where it garnered 58 crore gross in its lifetime. Border 2 is now only 2 crore away from surpassing the action thriller.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

In India, Sunny Deol’s film has amassed an estimated 346.34 crore net in 19 days. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 408.68 crore. Combined with the international total, the worldwide collection of Border 2 comes to 464.68 crore gross.

The epic war action drama is now only around 35 crore away from entering the 500 crore club, the first ever for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. For Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 will continue to top the list with its global earnings of 685.19 crore gross.

But before that, Border 2 will surpass many Bollywood biggies at the worldwide box office. Today, it will knock down Hrithik Roshan’s War (466.82 crore). Post that, it will target Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (470.6 crore), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (562.12 crore), and Ahan Panday’s Saiyaara (570.67 crore).

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Summary

India net: 346.34 crore

India gross: 408.68 crore

Overseas gross: 56 crore

Worldwide gross: 464.68 crore

More about the epic war action drama

Border 2 was released on January 23, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day. It also featured Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. It was produced under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

