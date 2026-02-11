Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo is all set to arrive ahead of Valentine’s Day. The advance booking officially commenced on Tuesday evening, with a decent pre-release buzz. The action thriller has made a fair start and is eyeing the final pre-sales of Mardaani 3. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

O’Romeo Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 days to go)

Shahid Kapoor has owned the lover boy tag for a long time in his career. We’ve previously seen him deliver a Valentine’s Day success with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2023). High hopes are now pinned on Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial, especially after the failure of Deva. According to Sacnilk, O’Romeo has registered an advance booking worth 38.01 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1.

Over 16.5K tickets have been sold for the opening day, across around 3,500 shows nationwide. There are still 2 days until the big release, and Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri starrer should easily cross Bhool Chuk Maaf (88 lakh) today. Post that, it will be competing against Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which concluded its advance booking in India at around 1 crore for the opening day.

O’Romeo vs the top pre-sales of 2026 in Bollywood!

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has registered the best advance booking in 2026 so far, clocking 12.5 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). That will remain out of reach, but Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller will be battling to overtake Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (1.16 crores). It needs around a 205% jump within the next 48 hours to cross the target.

More about O’Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj directed action thriller also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. It is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

