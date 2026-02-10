Mardaani 3, featuring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy, continues to move ahead at a decent pace at the Indian box office. During the second weekend, it witnessed healthy growth, and eyes were set on its performance on the second Monday, day 11. It’s good to know that the film didn’t drop much and passed the second Monday test. In the meantime, it has crossed the lifetime collection of the first installment. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Bollywood action thriller raked in 1.3 crore on its second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 2.15 crore, it dropped by 39.53%, thus passing the second Monday test. Overall, the film has earned 38.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 45.31 crore gross. Given the film’s decent pace, the 50 crore milestone is within reach.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.55 crore

Day 8 – 2.15 crore

Day 9 – 3.85 crore

Day 10 – 4.55 crore

Day 11 – 1.3 crore

Total – 38.4 crore

Becomes 2nd highest-grosser in the franchise

With 38.4 crore coming in 11 days, Mardaani 3 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mardaani. Released in 2014, the first installment earned 36 crore at the Indian box office. By crossing it, the threequel has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in the Mardaani franchise. The first spot is held by Mardaani 2, with 47.51 crore.

Take a look at the domestic performance of Mardaani films (highest to lowest):

Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore Mardaani 3 – 38.4 crore (11 days) Mardaani – 36 crore

Budget and recovery

The Rani Mukerji starrer was made at an estimated budget of 60 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 38.4 crore, thus recovering 64% of the total cost. Since the film is moving at a decent pace, there’s a slight chance of making a full recovery and entering the safe zone, though a lot depends on how Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, releasing this Friday (February 13), turns out.

