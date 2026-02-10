Not many might have expected a massively mounted project like Avatar: Fire and Ash to fall short of outgrossing 2025’s two biggest films, Ne Zha 2 and Zootopia 2, at the global box office. While the original Zootopia (2016) crossed the $1 billion milestone worldwide, its sequel has so far delivered a staggering 76% increase over its predecessor.

With a current global haul of $1.803 billion, Zootopia 2 ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the ninth-highest-grossing movie of all time, as per Box Office Mojo. On the all-time worldwide chart, it trails just behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finished its worldwide run at $1.921 billion. However, with a remaining gap of nearly $118 million, surpassing that total now appears unlikely.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $414.5 million

International: $1.389 billion

Worldwide: $1.803 billion

At this stage, it’s evident that the Disney sequel is way past its box office break-even point and entered the profitability zone a long time back. The more compelling question now isn’t whether Zootopia 2 is profitable, but how close it is to achieving a monumental $1.5 billion profit over and above its break-even point. Let’s break down the numbers.

Zootopia 2 – Budget, Break-Even & Surplus

The sequel was produced on an estimated $150 million production budget, meaning it needed to earn around $375 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global total of $1.803 billion, the film has already generated around an impressive $1.428 billion surplus over and above its break-even point.

This leaves Zootopia 2 approximately $72 million short of reaching the coveted $1.5 billion profit over the break-even milestone. Given the advanced stage of its theatrical run, achieving that figure now appears unlikely. The film’s final box office verdict should become clear in the coming weeks as its ongoing worldwide run concludes.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

