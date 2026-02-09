The countdown for the 2026 Oscar Awards has already begun, and Marty Supreme is one of the major frontrunners in multiple major categories, including Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet and Best Director for Josh Safdie. As the March 15 Oscar ceremony date inches closer, the buzz around the film continues to build.

The film’s widespread acclaim has translated into impressive box office results as well. The sports comedy-drama has now become A24’s highest-grossing release of all time, overtaking the studio’s previous record-holder, Everything Everywhere All At Once, at the global box office.

With a current worldwide total of $147 million, Marty Supreme has also entered the top 40 highest-grossing titles of 2025, according to The Numbers. As of now, it trails just behind Danny Boyle’s zombie horror 28 Years Later.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $93.2 million

International: $53.8 million

Worldwide: $147 million

Now, the question is, where does it rank within A24’s top five highest-grossing titles in terms of earnings-to-budget performance? Keep reading to find out.

A24’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films – Earnings & Budgets

Here are the top five highest-grossing A24 films at the worldwide box office, according to data from The Numbers:

Marty Supreme (2025): Global Earnings: $147 million | Budget: $70 million Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022): Global Earnings: $145 million | Budget: $25 million Civil War (2024): Global Earnings: $127.3 million | Budget: $50 million Materialists (2025): Global Earnings: $106.4 million | Budget: $20 million Talk to Me (2023): Global Earnings: $91.9 million | Budget: $4.25 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance Comparison

Based on the above figures, here is how A24’s top 5 films stack up in terms of earnings-to-budget ratios:

Talk to Me (2023): 21.6x Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022): 5.8x Materialists (2025): 5.3x Civil War (2024): 2.5x Marty Supreme (2025): 2.1x

Although Marty Supreme now holds the title of A24’s highest-grossing film worldwide, its earnings-to-budget ratio places it last among the studio’s five top-grossing films. The film’s comparatively higher $70 million production budget limits its current ROI, especially when compared with Talk to Me and Everything Everywhere All at Once, both of which delivered good returns on much smaller budgets. That said, Marty Supreme is still playing in theaters, and its earnings-to-budget ratio is expected to improve as awards-season buzz continues to boost ticket sales.

What’s Marty Supreme All About

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), as he pursues the title of champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

