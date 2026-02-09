Now in its eighth week in theaters, Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid is also available to stream in the U.S. on a pay-per-view basis across major digital platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV. In addition to receiving positive feedback from many critics, the film has also performed quite well at the box office and has now surpassed the $350 million milestone in worldwide earnings.

After adding a solid $14.7 million this weekend from international markets, the film’s overseas total has climbed to $231 million. Combined with its North American gross of $123.7 million, the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer now stands at a global haul of $354.7 million, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $123.7 million

International: $231 million

Worldwide: $354.7 million

With this performance, The Housemaid currently ranks as the 20th-highest-grossing release of 2025, sitting just behind Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-nominated film Sinners, which has earned $368.8 million worldwide. That brings us to the key question: how much more does The Housemaid need to earn to reach a $300 million box office surplus beyond its break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.

How Far Is The Housemaid From Reaching $300 Million Profit Mark Over Break-Even?

The film was made on an estimated production budget of $35 million, so it needed to earn roughly $87.5 million to reach its break-even point, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means The Housemaid has already generated a surplus of $267.2 million over and above its estimated break-even point. So, to reach the $300 million profit target, it needs to bring in an additional $32.8 million globally (taking the worldwide gross to $387.5 million). If it maintains a good momentum, it has a realistic chance to achieve that profit figure. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

The Housemaid: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

