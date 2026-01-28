Filmmaker Paul Feig has built a diverse directorial career spanning comedies, fantasy, and thriller films. He first rose to prominence with the 2011 breakout hit Bridesmaids, followed by commercially successful titles such as Spy (2015) and the 2016 supernatural film Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.

The Housemaid Brings Paul Feig A Surprise Box Office Success

Paul Feig’s most recent release, the psychological thriller The Housemaid, arrived in theaters roughly six weeks ago and continues to show solid box-office legs. The Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-led film has now earned $227.1 million worldwide, placing it as the 25th highest-grossing movie of 2025 so far (as per Box Office Mojo). It currently sits just behind Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which has earned $237.6 million globally.

That brings us to the question: Is The Housemaid the highest-grossing film of Paul Feig’s directorial career? And if not, where does it rank among his previous wide theatrical releases? Below, we break down the box office numbers from Paul Feig’s previously directed films to see how The Housemaid stacks up.

The Housemaid vs. Paul Feig’s Theatrical Films – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a quick summary of The Housemaid’s current box office performance, as per Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $115.6 million

International: $111.5 million

Worldwide: $227.1 million

To put that figure into perspective, here’s how Paul Feig’s previously directed wide theatrical releases have performed at the global box office:

Last Christmas (2019): $123.4 million A Simple Favor (2018): $97.6 million Ghostbusters (2016): $229.1 million Spy (2015): $235.7 million The Heat (2013): $229.9 million Bridesmaids (2011): $289.1 million Unaccompanied Minors (2006): $21.9 million

With a worldwide total of $227.1 million, The Housemaid is not Paul Geig’s highest-grossing film; however, it has already outperformed some of his previously directed titles, including Last Christmas and A Simple Favor. It is now on track to outgross Ghostbusters ($229.1 million) and The Heat ($229.9 million), needing only a modest push to surpass both. The film also aims to surpass Spy ($235.7 million), though overtaking Bridesmaids ($289.1 million) appears to be out of reach at this stage. The Housemaid’s near-even domestic and international split highlights its broad global appeal, a positive indicator that it could continue climbing before the end of its theatrical run.

The Housemaid – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

