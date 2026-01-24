With a current global haul of $213.7 million, The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, has now outgrossed One Battle After Another ($206.8 million), the Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed drama that earned the second-highest tally of 13 nominations at the 2026 Oscars. With its steady theatrical momentum, the film is now on course to enter the Top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. To reach that milestone, the psychological thriller needs approximately $8.5 million more to surpass the worldwide total of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($222.2 million).

After completing five weeks in theaters, The Housemaid has also entered the all-time top 1000 highest-grossing films list globally. In recent days, it has overtaken the worldwide earnings of several popular hits, including Arrival, Australia, and Fury. The film’s next major benchmark is Collateral, the 2004 action thriller starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. Here’s how much more The Housemaid needs to earn to overtake Collateral at the global box office.

The Housemaid vs. Collateral – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a quick summary of The Housemaid’s current box office performance, as per Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $111.3 million

International: $102.4 million

Worldwide: $213.7 million

Collateral – Box Office Summary

North America: $101 million

International: $119.2 million

Worldwide: $220.2 million

As the figures indicate, the Sydney Sweeney-Amanda Seyfried starrer currently trails the Tom Cruise-led action thriller by approximately $6.5 million in worldwide earnings. However, with The Housemaid maintaining a steady theatrical run, it is well-positioned to close this gap. If current trends hold, the film is expected to outgross Collateral in the coming days, with a clearer final verdict emerging over the next few weeks.

The Housemaid Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Produced on an estimated budget of $35 million, The Housemaid has already generated an impressive $213.7 million worldwide, translating to roughly 6.1x its production cost. In contrast, Collateral was made on a $65 million budget and finished its global run at about 3.4x its cost. From a pure return-on-investment standpoint, The Housemaid has delivered a significantly stronger earnings-to-budget performance.

What’s The Housemaid All About?

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

