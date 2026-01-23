28 Years Later: The Bone Temple continues to struggle at the box office in the United States and overseas, showing a clear gap between critical praise and audience turnout. Now, just six days into release, the film starring Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy remains far from a stable financial position, with current numbers pointing toward a finish well below its budget recovery line.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Earnings So Far

A production budget of $63 million placed significant expectations on 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, but global earnings currently sit at only $32.6 million. According to The Numbers, domestic earnings account for only $16.5 million from 3,506 theaters, a result that falls far below expectations for a wide release of this scale.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Summary

Domestic – $16.5 million

International – $16.1 million

Worldwide – $32.6 million

Besides, the daily revenue in North America has already slipped below the $1 million mark by day five.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Opening Weekend Performance

The Bone Temple debuted with $12.5 million, accompanied by a low per-screen average of $3,571. Now, with the second weekend approaching, expectations point toward a further decline, alongside a significant reduction in theater count.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs Emma Stone’s Bugonia Box Office Numbers

Even with its underwhelming performance, The Bone Temple now sits only 6.6% behind Emma Stone’s Oscar-nominated dark sci-fi comedy Bugonia in domestic earnings. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film finished its North American run at $17.6 million and reached $41.4 million worldwide, against a $45-$55 million budget.

Bugonia failed commercially but still earned four nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including best picture and best actress for Stone.

Critical Reception For 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

The Bone Temple, despite boasting a near-perfect 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating, has unfortunately not translated that praise into box office numbers so far.

The movie also holds the best critical rating in the Danny Boyle–Alex Garland horror movie franchise, with 28 Years Later holding an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score and 28 Days Later holding an 87% score.

Production Budget & Break-Even Target

Now, with a massive $63 million production price tag attached, The Bone Temple needs a worldwide total close to $160 million to break even.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

