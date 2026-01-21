28 Years Later: The Bone Temple might have underperformed at the box office on its opening weekend, but it has achieved an interesting feat with that collection. Like its predecessors, it has also earned a place in the all-time highest-grossing zombie films list at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is the sequel to 2025’s 28 Years Later, and it was shot back-to-back with it. The movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences, but it was not enough to draw large crowds in its opening weekend. It fell to #3 in the domestic box office rankings on its first Monday alone, even though it was a holiday.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s box office collection in its 1st weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the weekend’s actuals were lower than the initially reported debut collections for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. It collected $12.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film debuted at #1 at the box office. It further dropped to #3 on Monday when it collected $1.9 million at the domestic box office. The film’s domestic box office has reached $14.4 million in 4 days.

Breaks into the all-time top 25 highest-grossing zombie movies at the domestic box office

According to the database site, the Ralph Fiennes-starrer sequel has landed a spot in the all-time top 25 highest-grossing zombie films at the domestic box office. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has surpassed the domestic hauls of Night of the Comet and The Return of the Living Dead to achieve this feat.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has surpassed Night of the Comet’s $14.4 million domestic haul to become the all-time #23 highest-grossing zombie film at the North American box office. It has achieved this notable feat in its first weekend alone. The film sits right behind Pet Sematary II‘s $17.09 million domestic total. To break into the top 20, it must beat Land of the Dead. Meanwhile, 28 Weeks Later is at #17 with its $28.6 million domestic total, 28 Days Later is at #14 with $45.06 million in domestic gross, and 28 Years Later is the all-time 5th-highest-grossing zombie film in North America.

More about the film

It also underperformed at the overseas box office on its opening weekend, collecting $16.2 million, bringing the film’s global total to $30.6 million. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released on January 16.

