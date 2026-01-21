Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are two of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood. They are close friends and have worked together in the Dune franchise. In 2024, Zendaya starred in the top-grossing tennis drama of all time, and recently Timothee’s film has surpassed that film’s global total. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Marty Supreme at the worldwide box office

Timothee Chalamet’s film is a critical and commercial success as well. Despite losing 485 theaters last week, the film maintained a stronghold, dropping only 27% from last weekend. It collected $5.47 million this past weekend, and on Monday, it raked in $1.2 million. It experienced a 42% increase on MLK Boosted Monday compared with its last Monday, bringing the domestic total to $80.8 million.

Internationally, as well, Marty Supreme is doing a decent job despite the overall competition. According to media reports, the Timothee Chalamet-starrer collected $21.5 million after five weekends. The sports drama has crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. Adding the $80.8 million domestic cume and the $21.5 million international cume, the film’s worldwide total is $102.3 million.

Surpasses Zendaya’s Challengers worldwide haul!

Zendaya-led Challengers is a Luca Guadagnino romantic sports film. It received multiple accolades and emerged as the highest-grossing tennis drama of all time at the end of its theatrical run. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $96.1 million worldwide. Marty Supreme, on the other hand, is loosely based on American table tennis player Marty Reisman.

The Timothee Chalamet-led Marty Supreme has surpassed the worldwide haul of Zendaya’s Challengers in just a month since its release. However, Timothee’s film is trailing Challengers’ international cume of $46 million, but that too might change eventually. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have worked together in Dune and Dune 2. They share a fantastic chemistry on screen and a healthy rivalry off-screen.

Timothee and Zendaya will return as an on-screen pair in Dune: Messiah. It is scheduled for release in the latter half of this year. Meanwhile, Marty Supreme is holding strong at the box office and is now aiming for the $120 million mark worldwide.

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in supporting roles, was released in December 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Greenland 2: Migration Box Office: Here’s How Much It Needs To Match Gerard Butler’s Last 5 Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News