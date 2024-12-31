Flashback to three years ago, and Timothée Chalamet was sweating it out in one of Hollywood’s most iconic auditions: Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor recalled that very experience with a mix of humor and honesty. “I read twice, and I left sweating in a total panic,” Chalamet confessed at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. A true testament to the pressure young actors face, this wasn’t your typical audition.
Chalamet’s panic didn’t stop there. After the grueling experience, he called his agent, Brian Swardstrom at UTA in a full-on freak-out. “I thought about this a lot, and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,” Timothée said. His agent, ever the voice of reason, shared a quirky piece of industry wisdom—he told Chalamet the story of actress Sean Young, who had scared everyone away during her Catwoman audition by showing up at the studio gates in full costume. Timothée’s decision not to go that far? Probably for the best.
Fast forward to today, and Chalamet has successfully navigated the world of major blockbusters and indie films, leaving auditions behind (for now). “Honestly, my favorite part of this last year — besides getting to act in other films and talk about Call Me by Your Name — is not having to audition constantly,” he said. And who could blame him? After a breakout year that included his celebrated role in Call Me by Your Name, the thought of endless auditions seems like a distant memory.
Trending
Even as he moves beyond auditions, Chalamet looks back with admiration at his Call Me by Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino. Chalamet gushed about the one-month pre-production period in Italy, where Guadagnino gave him and the cast an “education” in cinema. Chalamet wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on some of the classics they watched, joking, “I watched Babette’s Feast, which I understand is a great movie, but it’s just not my kind of movie, Luca.” And while Alien and Body Double hit the mark, the actor admitted he was still mystified by how Luca took a chance on him. “I’ve said it before, but this is a ride of a lifetime,” Chalamet added.
During his speech at the awards, Chalamet also gave a shout-out to Michael Stuhlbarg, his on-screen father in Call Me by Your Name. He couldn’t contain his gratitude for Stuhlbarg’s mentorship, calling him a “stage legend” and reflecting on his own first exposure to Stuhlbarg in The Pillowman. His admiration for the actor was evident, saying, “How do you do it, man?”
As Chalamet continues to captivate audiences with his raw talent and charm, the “Spider-Man” story will surely be a reminder of the pressure he once faced—and how far he’s come since those early days. But as he embraces the next phase of his career, it’s clear that Timothée Chalamet is ready for whatever challenge Hollywood throws—without needing to knock on any more audition doors.
For more such stories, check out Hollywood News
Must Read: Is The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island In The Works? Here’s What We Know About Rumored Bravo Series
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News