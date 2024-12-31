Flashback to three years ago, and Timothée Chalamet was sweating it out in one of Hollywood’s most iconic auditions: Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor recalled that very experience with a mix of humor and honesty. “I read twice, and I left sweating in a total panic,” Chalamet confessed at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. A true testament to the pressure young actors face, this wasn’t your typical audition.

Chalamet’s panic didn’t stop there. After the grueling experience, he called his agent, Brian Swardstrom at UTA in a full-on freak-out. “I thought about this a lot, and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,” Timothée said. His agent, ever the voice of reason, shared a quirky piece of industry wisdom—he told Chalamet the story of actress Sean Young, who had scared everyone away during her Catwoman audition by showing up at the studio gates in full costume. Timothée’s decision not to go that far? Probably for the best.

Fast forward to today, and Chalamet has successfully navigated the world of major blockbusters and indie films, leaving auditions behind (for now). “Honestly, my favorite part of this last year — besides getting to act in other films and talk about Call Me by Your Name — is not having to audition constantly,” he said. And who could blame him? After a breakout year that included his celebrated role in Call Me by Your Name, the thought of endless auditions seems like a distant memory.