Jennifer Garner’s relationship with business mogul John Miller is reportedly on the rocks, all thanks to her ex, Ben Affleck, who can’t stop leaning on her for support.

While Miller initially understood when Garner paused her life to be there for Ben Affleck during his split from Jennifer Lopez, things took a turn when she insisted on spending Thanksgiving with him, alongside Affleck, serving turkey to the less fortunate.

John Miller is Growing Frustrated With Jennifer Garner

According to Radar Online, an insider with extensive knowledge of the situation said, ”It’s getting to the point where it’s really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him—and a lot of people are predicting he’s going to walk.”

As Garner, 52, and Miller, 46, who’ve been together since 2018, were rumored to be heading toward marriage, her shift in focus back to Affleck and their kids—Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—during his divorce seems to have sparked tension.

Jennifer Garner May End Up Losing a Great Guy in John Miller

Miller is reportedly frustrated by her constant devotion to helping Affleck, even though he says he’s fine with their co-parenting arrangement.

The businessman, however, feels sidelined as Garner prioritizes fixing Affleck’s problems over her own relationship, leaving many wondering if he will walk away.

“John’s fine with them co-parenting. He’s not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he’s sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems,” the insider said. “Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can’t seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this.”

