Ben Affleck’s mojo seems to have taken an extended vacation, and the reason is all too clear—his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The once-charismatic star, now 52, has gone months without a single hookup. It’s almost like the ‘Batman’ actor has gone into hiding, and not even the Bat-Signal can bring him back to life.

Ben Affleck Can’t Cop with the Idea of Another Relationship

After J.Lo filed for divorce in August, many assumed the notorious ladies’ man would return to the dating scene.

“Ben’s friends expected him to have one or two hookups after J.Lo, and even if he wasn’t going on a tear, at least have some no-strings-attached fun. But when the opportunity arises, he doesn’t seem to care. This is the longest he’s ever gone without sex, surely,” an insider highlighted. “He’s still very affected by the number J.Lo did on him, to the point where he can’t cope with the idea of another relationship or even a fling.”

The ‘Gone Girl’ star seems content just hanging out with his buddies and spending time with his kids, like some superhero who has hung up his cape for good.

Ben Affleck was No Stranger to High-Profile Relationships

Before the J.Lo saga, Affleck was already well-acquainted with high-profile relationships.

After his marriage to Jennifer Garner, he had some pretty public flings, including one with “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus and another with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

But none seem to have hit the mark like his rekindled romance with Lopez in 2021. Fast forward a bit, and just as quickly as they rekindled the flame, Affleck realized that marrying the Hustlers star was a mistake, leading to their separation in the spring.

Ben Affleck’s Friends Wonder What Happened to Him

While his friends applaud his newfound commitment to sobriety, they can’t help but wonder what happened to the ‘ladies’ man, Affleck.

“He’s just seeing male buddies, working and spending time with his kids,” the mole said. “It’s great he’s acting like a grown-up at last, but people think it’s odd he’s not showing the faintest interest in having a bit of fun.”

