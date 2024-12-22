Amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal’s eruption, the Justice League star decided to take a very public stand—by donating 100% of his residuals from Weinstein films. No joke. As he bluntly put it, “I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know?” Talk about cutting ties in style.

We all know Ben Affleck’s history with Weinstein. He starred in Good Will Hunting, which, let’s be real, helped shape his career. But when the scandal hit and the smoke cleared, Affleck wasn’t just sitting on the sidelines. He did what a lot of us probably wished others had done—he gave back. Every cent earned from his Weinstein flicks? Gone. Sent straight to Film Independent (FI) and RAINN, organizations supporting women in the industry and survivors of assault. That’s how you take accountability.

Now, let’s be clear: this wasn’t a throwaway PR stunt. Sure, Affleck could’ve stayed quiet, played the victim, or just cashed his checks and kept moving. But nope, he followed his old buddy Kevin Smith’s lead, who was already donating his residuals from Weinstein movies. Affleck’s move wasn’t just about doing the “right thing”; it was about acknowledging his past and refusing to profit from a toxic association.

Here’s the kicker, though: while Ben was busy cutting off his Weinstein revenue stream, he also got hit with his own set of accusations, particularly from Rose McGowan. Remember when she called him out? Yeah, that happened. But instead of hiding, Affleck apologized and took action. The residuals donation wasn’t just a nice thing to do—it was a statement. And it was clear: he wasn’t about to turn a blind eye to the industry’s ugly side.

Still, Affleck was no fool. He knew not every actor could afford to donate all of their earnings. In fact, he admitted, “Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all those residuals away, but even if you’re doing 10 percent, that’s something.” The dude wasn’t going for hero status—he was just doing his part, and hey, 10% is still something, right?

It wasn’t just about the money. It was about setting a precedent in Hollywood, a place known for turning a blind eye to a lot of uncomfortable truths. Affleck knew he had a role to play in fixing things, and giving back what he’d made off Weinstein’s back was a small but significant way to do that. It’s like he said in a separate interview: “I’m looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.” No more cashing in on that tainted legacy. Instead, it was time to turn the page.

In the end, Ben Affleck’s move wasn’t about making headlines. It was about taking responsibility—and that’s something we could all stand to learn from. Sure, it might not be easy for everyone to donate all their residuals, but as Affleck said, it’s a start. 10% is still something, and when it comes to fixing Hollywood’s toxic culture, that something can go a long way.

