Liam Payne, the former One Direction heartthrob who tragically passed away at 31 in October after falling from a hotel’s third floor, had unfinished business—most notably his deep, unspoken love for Naomi Campbell.

He had been working on a poignant song, ‘Closer to You,’ before his devastating death, which he hoped would capture the essence of his brief yet intense romance with the iconic supermodel. Their relationship, which had been kept under wraps in 2019, was something Liam held close to his heart, considering Naomi “the one that got away.”

Liam Payne Poured His Emotion into the Song

In the days before his passing, Liam was pouring his emotions into ‘Closer to You,’ a track he believed could be a smash hit. The song, rumored to include subtle nods to Naomi’s signature perfume, echoed his deep longing to reconnect with her, with lyrics like “I want to love you,” and “Still smell your perfume in my room…” The love he felt for Naomi was clear, even in his final moments.

The track was recorded just three months before his tragic death, in a July session that would ultimately be his last. The song’s existence was revealed in a 91-page court file submitted to Buenos Aires court by Liam’s friend, Roger Nores, and was part of a larger, emotional farewell to the love he never got to fully express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr .🧿Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Naomi Campbell is Reportedly Proud of the Song

It’s said that Naomi is aware of the song, which Liam was reportedly “extremely proud” of. Despite their breakup, which was not born of drama but rather the pressure of their hectic careers, Liam’s affection for Naomi never waned.

An autopsy revealed that Liam’s life was cut short by “multiple traumatic injuries,” leading to external and internal hemorrhaging, resulting in an instant death that still leaves his fans and loved ones in disbelief.

His grief-stricken fans now hold ‘Closer to You’ as a bittersweet reminder of the love that was never fully realized, a final tribute to a relationship that was as fleeting as it was meaningful.

