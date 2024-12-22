Justin Baldoni has enlisted the expertise of a prominent Hollywood attorney, who wasted no time in delivering a sharp and resolute response to Blake Lively’s recent sexual harassment lawsuit against his client.

This comes after months of swirling rumors about on-set tensions while filming Colleen Hoover’s novel adaptation, It Ends With Us. Lively has officially taken legal action against the 40-year-old actor. The latest situation escalated the behind-the-scenes drama in the public spotlight.

Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

According to TMZ, The 37-year-old actress has filed a lawsuit against the movie’s co-star and director. She alleged a series of distressing events of sexual harassment that have allegedly caused her significant emotional turmoil.

The lawsuit reveals that a pivotal meeting was held to address Blake Lively’s concerns about the film, with notable attendees including her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The mother-of-four candidly voiced her grievances during the gathering, marking a critical moment in the unfolding controversy.

Some of the demands addressed included “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous p*** addiction, no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

Other demands mentioned were “no more adding of sex scenes, o*** sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project.” Following the lawsuit, the actress released a statement, saying, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer’s Response to Blake Lively’s Lawsuit

Baldoni has turned to powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman, renowned for representing heavyweights like Octavia Spencer, Megyn Kelly, She’s All That star Gabrielle Union, and the Michael Jackson Estate in its headline-grabbing lawsuit against HBO over Leaving Neverland.

Freedman has swiftly hit back at Blake Lively’s explosive sexual harassment claims, dismissing them as sensationalized and crafted to cause maximum public harm.

He argued that the Gossip Girl star’s legal action is an attempt to salvage her public image following rumors of diva-like behavior that surfaced while filming It Ends With Us. According to Freedman, this included “threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release.”

The tension between Lively and Baldoni grew not only behind the scenes but also over the film’s marketing strategy. Lively pushed for a more optimistic tone, while Baldoni wanted to emphasize the movie’s themes of domestic violence.

As per Radar Online, insider reports revealed friction on set, pointing to Justin Baldoni’s dismissive attitude toward Blake Lively’s suggestions and a perceived chauvinistic approach to sensitive topics. Even though the actress’ concerns were eventually addressed, the film’s release continued to overshadow the two stars’ ongoing conflict over how it should be promoted.

