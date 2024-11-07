For years, fans watched the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, ’s appearance undergo dramatic changes. Despite the visible alterations, the singer publicly acknowledged only two nose surgeries and attributed his increasingly lighter skin to vitiligo. However, that wasn’t all. A Los Angeles surgeon, Dr. Wallace Goodstein, who worked alongside one of Jackson’s surges, once revealed that the star was a regular patient.
Goodstein said, “He had multiple surgeries. He came in approximately every two months. It was about 10 to 12 surgeries in two years while I was there.” As per the doctor, Jackson underwent multiple nose jobs, had a cleft put in his chin, and had cheek implants. Not only this, the late singer also had eyelid surgery.
While Jackson tried to hide his cosmetic surgery from the public, another source revealed to People that he always wanted to do these operations clandestinely. The source added, “They were done in the evening when personnel had to come in so no one else in the office could see him going in or out.” Unfortunately, the surgeries took a toll on his face as his nose became small because it was operated on repeatedly and had barely left anything of it.
Trending
Furthermore, Michael Jackson was once offered advice by a dermatologist, Dr. Arnold Klein, but he turned it down. The doctor opened up during an interview with Larry King, “I rebuilt it [his nose] … using fillers. I used hyaluronic acids, and they worked very well. It’s an arduous procedure because you don’t want to put too much in. And you have to do it exactly to flow the matter perfectly smoothly.”
Although Jackson was pleased with the results, the dermatologist revealed that he was starting to look like his nose was normal again. He added, “And that’s all I wanted, and [to] regain the breathing passages of his nose because there was a total collapse of the cartilage.”
Klein also reported that Jackson relied on treating his skin condition, which destroyed pigment-producing cells and caused patches of uneven tone. The dermatologist noted that Jackson’s vitiligo was severe, causing a speckled appearance across his body, especially on his face and hands, which were particularly challenging to treat. He explained that one option for treatment involved using drugs and ultraviolet light to darken the white spots. However, due to the severity of Jackson’s condition, the more effective method was to use creams, likely hydroquinone derivatives, to lighten the darker spots and even out his skin tone.
This treatment resulted in a uniform, albeit pale, complexion. Klein added that without this approach, Jackson would have had to use heavy stage makeup or risk looking unusual in public.
For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.
Must Read: Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Saved A Drowning Man During Caribbean Vacation?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News