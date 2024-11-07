For years, fans watched the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, ’s appearance undergo dramatic changes. Despite the visible alterations, the singer publicly acknowledged only two nose surgeries and attributed his increasingly lighter skin to vitiligo. However, that wasn’t all. A Los Angeles surgeon, Dr. Wallace Goodstein, who worked alongside one of Jackson’s surges, once revealed that the star was a regular patient.

Goodstein said, “He had multiple surgeries. He came in approximately every two months. It was about 10 to 12 surgeries in two years while I was there.” As per the doctor, Jackson underwent multiple nose jobs, had a cleft put in his chin, and had cheek implants. Not only this, the late singer also had eyelid surgery.

While Jackson tried to hide his cosmetic surgery from the public, another source revealed to People that he always wanted to do these operations clandestinely. The source added, “They were done in the evening when personnel had to come in so no one else in the office could see him going in or out.” Unfortunately, the surgeries took a toll on his face as his nose became small because it was operated on repeatedly and had barely left anything of it.