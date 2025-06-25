The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 has kickstarted the new season with Salman Khan, who cracked tone-deaf and ignorant jokes on the show while everyone kept giggling! The episode has found a spot for itself in the top 10 non-English shows trending on Netflix globally for the week of June 16 – 22, 2025.

Trends At Number 1 In Four Countries

The premiere episode of season 3 claimed the top spot on Netflix this week in four countries – India, Pakistan, UAE & Oman! Meanwhile, it secured a spot in the top 10 in 10 countries, including Maldives, Bangladesh, and more!

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 OTT Verdict Week 1

In the first week, The Great Indian Kapil Show managed to garner a viewership of 1.6 million views against 1.9 million viewing hours, taking the 7th spot in the list of top 10 non-English shows this week, ruled by Spanish drama ‘Olympo season 1’!

Salman Khan Beats Alia Bhatt

Interestingly, season 3 of Kapil Sharma‘s show featuring Salman Khan as the guest opened 33% better than last season’s premiere episode. Alia Bhatt was featured in the first episode of the last season, and the chat show garnered a viewership of 1.2 million!

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 << Ranbir Kapoor’s S1 Debut!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan‘s opening episode of season 3 could not match Ranbir Kapoor’s debut episode. The premiere of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix featured Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ridhima Kapoor, and it garnered 2.5 million views in its debut week!

Will Episode 2 Bring A Jump?

Episode 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature the cast of Metro…In Dino, along with filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has a great sense of humor as well. Hopefully, the show will witness a viewership jump next week while it maintains its spot in Netflix’s global top 10 list!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

