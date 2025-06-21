The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 has premiered, with the first episode featuring Salman Khan and some really unapologetic sexist jokes. Right from taking digs at Aamir Khan and his relationships to discussing how a friend became a gynecologist because he was not getting female attention, the episode was full of sexist and misogynist jokes!

A Locker Room Conversation On National TV?

In fact, at one point, it felt like Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma were having a 3 AM conversation at the former’s farmhouse – an unfiltered boys’ locker room chat out in the open. The only difference was that there were two grown men involved and not boys – men aged 40+ and 60+!

Now, do not get me wrong, I have a great appetite for comedy, roasts, and everything else. But I am not sure if roasts and jokes should have a limit, especially when children are involved! Now, every one of us is entitled to our own opinions, and we might agree or disagree with what I am going to point out next!

Calling Out Seema Sajdeh On The Great Indian Kapil Show – Necessary?

Before I proceed, let me assure you this is not a rant session. I am writing this piece out of urgency, disbelief, and concern! During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan decided to take a dig at Sohail Khan’s ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh! The superstar took the liberty to say, ‘Wo bhi bhag gayi.’ Now, obviously, this might be their personal matter or personal equation, but when you say it on National Television, you need to be responsible!

A man and woman in their 50s and with two kids, trying to co-parent a child amicably, probably despite differences, do not need to be discussed as a joke! No matter what! No, you do not call out a child’s mother on National TV and call her ‘Bhag gayi.’ Now wait, because this gets worse!

A Desperate Male Gynaec Is Funny To Salman Khan?

In the same episode, Salman Khan narrates a story about a doctor friend and callously says that the doctor friend chose to be a gynecologist because he was not getting female attention! Ummm, funny? No! Kidding? Not at all; you do not kid about serious issues, and you do not normalize desperate male behavior! Of course, the story might not have been true, but I would have let it pass if some 16 – 18-year-old immature brat had cracked this joke to sound cool! But seriously, what is wrong with these mature men? How difficult is it to act your age and, more importantly, function with grace?

Let us not even get started about married men joking about looking good and working on their physical fitness because they might be practicing adultery. This cool behavior is totally beyond my understanding, to be honest!

Last but not least – taking a dig at Aamir Khan‘s marriage, or let me say, failed marriage? Seriously? Only two people who are allowed to joke about their failed marriage or even talk about it are the two people involved in that alliance! Basics. Period.

The episode had a whole lot of issues, but I guess Bhai committed fun to Netflix; it is just that his idea of fun is…let me find a decent word for that!

