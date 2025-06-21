The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 has commenced a new innings with the premiere episode featuring Salman Khan. Now, the problem with the episode begins unannounced! The problem begins with the guest itself! Salman Khan has a huge fan following, and the entire family wants to sit together and enjoy this! But if you are planning to watch it with your family, then be ready to have cold and uncomfortable glances at each other to decide if you want to giggle at the jokes or not!

Now, while I checked, Netflix has issued an honest rating to the show – UA13+, Language and Mature themes. For your better understanding, UA13+ denotes that the content is suitable for people above 13 years of age, and people below 13 years of age can watch it under parental guidance! Fair enough!

Hey Salman Khan – Hasna Tha?

But next time, please issue a warning that people above 13 years should not watch it together. Because honestly, I am not comfortable looking at a 63-year-old man (idolized by my 14-year-old nephew) telling a cross-dressed Krushna Abhishek – ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda hai to sahi magar aapke liye nahi!’ Let us not even get started on the cross-dressing jokes with Bhai telling Krushna Abhishek – ‘Main aapki biraadari ka nahi hun’ and calling him Brother…Sister with funny looks and laughing. Seriously? Hasna tha? And amidst all this, a 14-year-old watching it with his elders and not deciding whether to laugh or stay stone-faced!

Dear Archana Puran Singh, I Expect Better From You!

Then came a string of sexist jokes about Bhai narrating how his friend turned a gynecologist because he could not patao girls! I literally need 10 minutes to let this sink in, and let me pacify my anger level! Because, honestly, I am infuriated. Not because a man cracked such a joke, because a man who flaunts his image about being a family man, a man who has seen life twice more than us, but a man still talking like immature boys having an absurd talli conversation at a paan ki dukaan probably! (No, not generalizing, but definitely an observation)! What is more infuriating is a woman as strong-headed as Archana Puran Singh giggling like anything at this joke! No, Ma’am, it is not FUNNY! It is anything but Funny!

Only Sigh Of Relief!

Amidst all the chaos the only thing that was a sigh of relief was Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover mimicking Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to perfection with Kiku Sharda, joining them as Rakhi Gulzar. However, the act gor slaughtered due to poor writing!

When Kapil Sharma started the episode, he flaunted that they could afford Navjot Singh Sidhu because Netflix had raised its budget! Well, I sincerely hope that they spend some of that budget on good writers because this lot seems to be plain cringeworthy and nothing else!

PS. I was not very sure about the fan meet, but the artist who painted Salman Khan with his tongue (weird talent, tbh) surprised me, and if not judging his skill set but only the painting, it was brilliant! Hopefully, this piece of art will help him a lot since Salman Khan himself signed it!

As for the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, this was a minus! Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo said it in K3G! Yes, with that same cringeworthy expression! Please do not disappoint with the next episode that features Metro…In Dino team!

