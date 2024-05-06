Ever since Kapil Sharma and his team have been back on Netflix with a new show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show, it has been under scanner. There have been discussions about how it is old wine in a new bottle, while others have been hinting that the show has had an abrupt end.

The first season has even concluded the shoot, and the salaries of all the comedians from the show have now gone viral, with Kapil Sharma earning the highest and Rajeev Thakur earning the lowest.

However, reports claim a staggering difference between the highest-paid artist, Kapil Sharma, and his almost counterpart in the show, Sunil Grover, who has reunited with the team after a long fallout.

According to a report by Zee Hindustan, here are the salaries of the artists of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kapil Sharma – 30 Crore

For his last show, Kapil was paid almost 60 – lakh per episode. His paycheck hiked by almost 733% as he is reportedly getting paid 5 crores per episode for Netflix’s show. In total, he has earned 30 crore from 6 episodes.

Sunil Grover – 1.50 Crore

The report suggests that Sunil Grover is being paid 25 lakh per episode, and the Sunflower actor has already earned 1.50 crore from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow)

Krushna Abhishek: 60 Lakh

Krushna, who is playing an Air Hostess this time, is being paid 10 lakh per episode, and he has earned 60 lakh from the show.

Archana Puran Singh: 60 Lakh

Archana, who takes all the jokes on her sportingly, has been paid 10 lakh per episode and had earned 60 lakh from the show.

Kiku Sharda: 42 Lakh

Kiku is reportedly earning 7 lakh per episode, which makes his salary a total of 42 lakh for 6 episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow)

Rajeev Thakur: 36 Lakh

Rajeev has not been given a full act until episode 6, and the actor is being paid 6 lakh per episode for his gig. In total, he has earned 36 lakh from the show.

Kapil Sharma Paid 50 Times Higher?

According to these numbers, Kapil Sharma is being paid 50 times higher than Krushna Abhishek & Archana Puran Singh. Meanwhile, his salary is 1900% higher than Sunil Grover’s paycheck as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow)

This does not seem to be a really good math. This is not because the numbers are on extreme shores but because the last salaries of all the actors except Kapil Sharma are in the same zone. It is practically and professionally not making sense that they would charge almost the same amount they were charging for The Kapil Sharma Show.

So, while Kapil Sharma’s reported numbers might be true, other figures do not old much worth and testimony. Waiting for better details from the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show Exits From Netflix Global Top 10 With Aamir Khan’s Episode After Ruling For 4 Weeks, Will Sunny Deol – Bobby Deol Bring Redemption?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News