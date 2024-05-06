It has been a good week for Hindi films on Netflix since three of them made their way to the top 10 global films trending this week on Netflix. But the moment of pride comes for Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, who made a fantastic debut on the streaming giant’s opening charts.

Laapataa Ladies OTT Verdict

Kiran Rao’s directorial film has been earning accolades on social media, and the film earned 2.2 million views in the debut week on Netflix, occupying number 5 rank globally.

The other two Hindi films that made their entry to the global top 10 list of non-English films this week were Yami Gautam‘s Article 370 and Varun Grover’s All India Rank. While the political drama occupied rank 3 in the second week, Varun’s academic drama made a shy entry at number 10 in the debut week.

Might Register Bigger In Week 2

Laapataa Ladies might trend the way Yami Gautam’s Article 370 has worked on the streaming giant. While it made its debut in the Netflix Global Top 10 charts last week, it settled at number 8 with 2.1 million views before it jumped at number 3 in week 2 with 3.7 million views added.

Comparing Kiran Rao’s sweet drama, it has fared better in its opening week than Yami Gautam’s Article 370’s opening week. The comedy-drama that is still running in theaters made its debut at number 5 globally with 2.2 million views.

Interestingly, it has surpassed many Hindi films released this year. Check out the list of all the Hindi films released on Netflix in 2024 and the number of views in their opening week.

1. Animal: 6.2 million

2. Fighter: 5.9 million

3. Dunki: 4.9 million

4. Murder Mubarak: 3.1 million

5. Bhakshak: 2.4 million

6. Amar Singh Chamkila: 2.4 million

7. Laapata Ladies: 2.2 million

8. Article 370: 2.1 million

9. Salaar (Hindi): 1.6 million

10. Merry Christmas: 1.2 million

11. All India Rank: 1.1 million

About Laapataa Ladies

Helmed by Kiran Rao and starring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Srivastav, the comedy-drama has been rated 8.5 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “The misadventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-aloud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments.”

Check out the trailer of Laapataa Ladies here.





