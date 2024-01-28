Prabhas’ Salaar is practically out of theatres with a successful outcome at the Indian box office. Speaking about the Hindi dubbed version, the film has done an impressive job despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. In the latest development, it has now emerged as a clean Hit by earning hefty returns. Keep reading to know more!

Marking its arrival in December last year, Salaar opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, it received a big thumbs-up from the masses. Out of all versions, it did well in Telugu and Hindi by touching 200 crore and 150 crore milestones, respectively.

Cost of Salaar (Hindi)

The Hindi dubbed version of Salaar has turned out to be a profitable venture at the Indian box office. Its cost/ theatrical value reportedly stands at 75 crores. Against this cost, the film has done a business of 152 crores in India, thus earning more than double its original value.

Returns at the Indian box office

With 152 crores, Salaar (Hindi) has enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of 77 crores. If calculated, it equals returns of 102.66%. So, as per Koimoi parameters, the film has become a Hit at the Indian box office as returns have crossed 100%.

Dent due to Dunki

In the Hindi belt, Salaar’s Hindi dubbed version faced stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Still, it did a business of over 150 crores, which is a commendable feat. However, if it had gone for a solo release, the film would have easily crossed 200 crore at the Indian box office.

More about Salaar (Hindi)

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released on 22nd December 2023. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand and Bobby Simha in key roles.

Globally, Salaar did a business of over 600 crores gross (inclusive of all languages), with over 400 crores net coming in from India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

