Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is witnessing its re-run at the North American box office and it seems that the Oscar nominations are giving it enough fuel to rake in some business, thus pushing the overall tally. Now, as per the latest development, the film is just inches away from achieving a major milestone in the domestic market for an R-rated film. Keep reading to know more!

Oppenheimer’s IMAX re-release

For those who don’t know, the Cillian Murphy starrer was re-released in IMAX theatres across the United States on 12th January. Surprisingly, despite being available on home media, the film is enjoying a good response during its current re-run. In fact, the collection is getting better as more theatres are getting added.

Current status at the North American box office

As per the trade buzz, Oppenheimer added $220K on Friday, which was an impressive rise of 450% compared to its last Friday. After adding this, the biggie goes up to $327.4 million at the North American box office. Currently, it is playing in over 1,000 locations, and the count of theatres will be increased again during the next weekend.

Oppenheimer is set to achieve a major milestone!

With $327.4 million, Oppenheimer is now just $1.5 million away from the domestic lifetime collection of 2017’s release, It ($328.9 million). After surpassing it, the Christopher Nolan directorial will become 5th highest-grossing R-rated film at the North American box office.

It’s really commendable that despite being in its re-run, the film is managing to accomplish such an important box office feat.

More about Oppenheimer

Also starring Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and others in important roles, the biggie was originally released on 21st July 2023. At the worldwide box office, it stands at over $950 million and has an opportunity to hit the $1 billion mark with its Japan release and multiple re-runs.

