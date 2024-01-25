Aquaman 2 has saved itself from an embarrassment at the worldwide box office by achieving some important milestones for DCEU (DC Extended Universe). Out of all territories, China has contributed a good chunk of business, and the film is still adding some numbers to its tally during its extended-release. Keep reading to know more!

Aquaman 2 is to be in Chinese theatres till mid-February

For those who don’t know, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom would have ended its run in China a few days back, but thankfully, it has got an extension for screening till February 16. This extension is helping the film keep the scoreboard ticking, and in the next few days, it’ll allow the biggie to cross the lifetime collection of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Aquaman 2’s current status in China

Even though on the lower side, Aquaman 2 is showing a steady trend with minimal drops. As per the recent update, the film has earned $60.60 million at the Chinese box office. With this, it has become the 13th Hollywood release to cross the $60 million milestone in the post-pandemic era and is currently running in its 6th week.

All set to surpass Oppenheimer

The Cillian Murphy starrer was a commercial success in China and ended its run at $61.62 million, as per Box Office Mojo. If compared with Aquaman 2, the difference is just approximately $1 million, and this would be easily covered in the next few days.

More about the Aquaman sequel

Directed by James Wan, the Jason Momoa starrer was released on 22nd December 2023, and it opened to generally mixed to negative reviews from critics. Initially, the film was expected to crash at ticket windows, but it didn’t happen. Slowly and steadily, the biggie has managed to pull off a global sum of almost $400 million, with around $115 million coming from the North American box office.

Considering the run in Japan and some other circuits, the film is expected to end its run between $415 million and $425 million at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office (Worldwide): With Release In Japan, Cillian Murphy’s Film Will Beat Pirates Of The Caribbean 3, Doctor Strange 2 But To Miss The Billion Dollar Mark?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News