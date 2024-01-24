It’s a mixed bag for Jason Statham as far as the box office outcomes of his recent releases are concerned. After a dud like The Expendables 4, his The Beekeeper is doing reasonably well globally and has performed better than what it was expected to do. In the recent development, the film crossed the $75 million mark and is already much ahead of its reported budget. Keep reading to know more!

The Beekeeper’s reception

Directed by David Ayer, the action thriller was released on 12th January. Upon its release, it opened to decent reviews from critics. At the North American box office, the film opened slightly better than expected and earned above $16 million. In the international circuits, the performance is good, and the mark of $50 million will be reached soon.

Current status at the worldwide box office

Speaking about the actual collection, The Beekeeper currently stands at $32.05 million in the domestic market, while the overseas total stands at $44.20 million. Overall, the Jason Statham starrer has amassed $76.25 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

Budget and breakeven of The Beekeeper

While the exact number is not known, it is being reported that the budget of The Beekeeper is around $40 million, thus keeping itself in a space from where it can easily enter the safe zone. Going by a basic rule of box office, a film needs to earn double its cost to achieve breakeven. So, in the case of the Jason Statham starrer, the breakeven will be at $80 million.

So, The Beekeeper is just $4 million away from achieving the breakeven. Also, as the film is expected to hit the $100 million mark over the next few days, it would be safe to say that the actioner will emerge as a success.

More about the film

The Beekeeper was released alongside Mean Girls. In a clash, Mean Girls was expected to do better, but it has witnessed much bigger drops after a good start at the box office.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

