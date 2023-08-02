Jason Statham – who has impressed fans with action-packed movies like The Expendables, the Fast & Furious franchise and more, is a gentleman. If you think we are saying this only because he’s British, well, no. We are saying this cause he was kicked out from the Playboy Mansion during its annual Midsummer Night’s Dream Party in 2008.

Shocked? Well, as per these reports we came across, the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ actor was dressed in only a bathrobe when he was escorted out of the mansion on Hugh Hefner’s orders. Read on to know what Jason did that caused miffed Hefner and caused him to cut Statham’s partying night short.

We recently came across an article carried by smh.com.au in August 2008 about the incident. As per the article, Jason Statham was thrown out of the Playboy Mansion on the orders of Hugh Hefner after refusing to pose for pictures with models present at the annual Midsummer Night’s Dream Party. Well, we guess this British lad was too much of a gentleman even while surrounded by some s*xy Playboy bunnies.

The publication stated, “The Bank Job actor was escorted off Hugh Hefner’s plush Los Angeles premises after he refused to pose for pictures with models at the annual Midsummer Night’s Dream Party.” The report further notes, “The British star – who attended the bash wearing only a bathrobe – was escorted out by five security guards. A source said: ‘It was rough.’” Following this news making headlines, Jason Statham’s team refused to comment on what had occurred.

As per the article, Rat Race actor Jon Lovitz, Tropic Thunder star Steve Coogan, Friends star Matthew Perry, and socialite Paris Hilton were also present at this party. The article noted that Lovitz was happy to appear in photographs taken at the event and “kept taking pictures of his face next to girls’ bare bottoms.” Coogan reportedly tried to pick up ‘chicks in the grotto’ before hanging with Matthew Perry in a corner.

Interestingly, Jason Statham isn’t the only actor to be thrown out of and banned from attending parties at the Playboy Mansion. Stay tuned to Koimoi to know who else made the list.

