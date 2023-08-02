Henry Cavill has often mesmerised us with his acting skills. Sometimes as Superman, sometimes as the Witcher – Geralt of Rivia or sometimes as Sherlock Holmes. It’s Henry’s stout and rugged physique and manly looks that make us go gaga over the hot actor, if not his movies. He enjoys a massive fanbase, and we know why they follow! *wink*

While we are sad that Henry has taken an exit from being DC’s Superman as well as The Witcher, we have brought you a throwback look of the handsome hunk from his movie The Immortals. Scroll ahead and check it out. We hope this helps!

While scrolling through Pinterest, we stumbled upon a shirtless picture of Henry Cavill and got stuck. Cuz, who would not pause looking at those sculpted abs? The image is from his movie The Immortals, where Henry played Theseus’ character and got widely appreciated. However, in the picture, Henry can be seen almost n*ked as he ditched clothes and just put on a cloak. He could have almost flashed his p*nis, and we wouldn’t mind if he did. What say? *wink*

Check out the picture from Pinterest here:

Henry Cavill can be seen in a rugged look while flaunting his ripped physique, brittle beard and short curly hair. In the picture, he is standing with a spear in hand, looking shocked. The Immortals was about a mortal man Theseus chosen by Gods to fight King Hyperion. And in every scene of this movie, Henry showcased his strength, acting chops as well as mesmerising handsome looks.

Am I drooling or am I drooling? I cannot stop singing Beyonce’s ‘The Innocence is Gone’!

For the unversed, Henry was last seen in The Witcher’s season 3, part 2. Reportedly, in the next season, Liam Hemsworth will be reprising Geralt of Rivia’s character.

Let us know your thoughts about Henry Cavill’s look from The Immortals.

