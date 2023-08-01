Ever since the reports started speculating that Henry Cavill has departed from the popular Netflix series The Witcher, audiences have been revolting in every possible way. The massive fanbase of this fantasy drama couldn’t take the news in a good way. Soon after, reports started surfacing that Liam Hemsworth would be reprising his role, The Geralt of Rivia, in the 4th season of the series. Fandoms and Henry’s fanbase had taken Twitter by storm, sharing their opinion about the matter.

Now that season 3’s part 2 has already been released, a new data showed that The Witcher garnered a much lesser viewership than part 1 of the same season. What could be the reason? Scroll below to read further.

According to data analytics shared by Samba TV, the first episode of The Witcher season 3 part 2 has been streamed in 547,000 US households during the first four days, which is quite a shocking dip than the first episode of part 1, which was seen by 1.1 million US households over a period of six days rather four. It’s mentioned that Henry Cavill’s The Witcher saw a 33% dip in the second part of season 3.

Check it out here:

Are fans already bracing themselves for #HenryCavill's exit? Viewership of part two of #TheWitcher was down by 33% from part one. 597k US households tuned in for the part two drop on Netflix over the weekend.#SambaTVInsights #TheWitcher3 pic.twitter.com/wIG1RVoU5l — Samba TV (@samba_tv) July 31, 2023

One might wonder that the series could have seen a rise in viewership than the dip as the Superman actor Henry Cavill is taking his exit from the show, and the fans could have come to say their goodbyes to the actor’s Geralt of Rivia, but that didn’t happen. So what could have been the reason?

Well, one reason can be the elongated script of season 3’s part 2, which even received an average review from critics with a 76% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Have you watched The Witcher, season 3’s part 2 yet? What are your expectations about Liam Hemsworth to don the character instead of Henry Cavill? Let us know.

