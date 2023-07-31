With a theme of mistrust and danger, Marvel Studios’, latest original, live-action series Secret Invasion, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, shows a different side of the Marvel veteran – Nick Fury.

Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam, the series takes place in the present-day MCU, several decades after the events of ‘Captain Marvel’. The series plays on themes of espionage and action – two things that Indian audiences definitely respond to.

Could you imagine if Secret Invasion was made with an Indian cast? It would be like a dream come true! So, here’s our dream cast list for an Indian remake of Secret Invasion, including characters like Nick Fury, G’iah, Maria Hill, Talos, and Sonya Falsworth!

Amitabh Bachhan as Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson)

Amitabh Bachchan is a legend in Indian cinema, with a commanding presence and many successful portrayals of complicated roles under his belt. In a Bollywood rendition of the MCU, he would bring his deep and resonant voice, his tall and imposing physical presence, and a seriousness in his acting that would give life to the role of Nick Fury.

Deepika Padukone as Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders)

Deepika Padukone, with her gift for playing strong, intelligent, martial characters, would make a fantastic Maria Hill. Her versatile acting style and commitment to her roles would make her a great addition to the MCU, paying homage to Maria’s stoic demeanor and seriousness.

Alia Bhatt as G’iah (Emilia Clarke)

Alia Bhatt is known for her charm, adaptability, and outstanding acting ability. As Secret Invasion’s G’iah, she can easily embody the character’s power, optimism, and youth. Additionally, Alia Bhatt’s background in action movies will be useful in portraying the adept fighter.

Ajay Devgn as Talos (Ben Mendelsohn)

Apart from being the most popular actors in Bollywood and having starred in over a hundred films, Ajay Devgn possesses the physicality and acting prowess to successfully play the role of Talos. His renowned skill and experience in playing bold roles would add to his portrayal of the shapeshifting Skrull.

Sushmita Sen as Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman)

Sonya Falsworth is a character that requires a strong on-screen presence, and no one does that better than Sushmita Sen. Always impactful and awe-inspiring, her ability to play characters who mean business makes her a front-runner for the role of Sonya Falsworth should an Indian version of the show ever be created.

