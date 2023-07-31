Barbenheimer could be the biggest celebration of cinema since the end of 2019 as we were locked into the comforts of our home due to the pandemic. The movies from two noteworthy directors that clashed at the Box Office created a thud loud enough for the world to listen to and then run to the theatres to be a part of it. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan has been a beast in itself ever since it was announced. The movie that was already running on huge expectations didn’t disappoint and looks like the glorious run now has an even longer stay planned at IMAX.

For the unversed, Oppenheimer, directed by Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy in the lead alongside Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and more, was destined to take over the IMAX screens all over the world when it released. Remember how Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was told to take a back seat in just 19 days of release?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, that resulted into Tom Cruise Starrer losing all the IMAX screens and making peace with whatever’s left and also sharing it with Barbie. While the hope was that Mission: Impossible 7 could have bounced back to IMAX once Oppenheimer’s promised standalone run ended. But it seems like IMAX has renewed their vows and killed the chances for the Cruise led movie. Read on to know more.

As per a Collider report, IMAX has now decided to extended the run for Oppenheimer by over two weeks. So technically, the Christopher Nolan directorial will now enjoy exclusive run at the IMAX for more two and a half week and will stay alongside other releases through late summer and fall. This movie is because of the massive demand of the movie pressing to good collections.

This is also because IMAX is loyal to Christopher Nolan, who has been using their camera to shoot his movies for years now. However, this update is certainly upsetting for Tom Cruise Starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Has Lost Confidence After Cayman Islands Arrest Wrecked Her Image In The Public Eye & For Brands She Endorses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News