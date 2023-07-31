BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in South Korea, known for not only their vocal talent but also for their gorgeous looks. They have been ruling over millions of fans’ hearts worldwide, and their massive fandom calls themselves ARMY. In the latest episode of Suchwita, BTS Suga and Jungkook had a candid and hearty chat about their career, concert tours and upcoming projects.

BTS Suga is the first member of the band who went on a solo concert tour for SUGA | Agust D “D-DAY”. However, in the conversation, Suga admitted that touring solo is not easy when Jungkook revealed his desire to do a solo tour once. Scroll ahead to read further.

On appearing at the variety show Suchwita with Suga, Jungkook talked about solo tours. Describing Suga’s scary experiences, the BTS singer admitted, “I caught a really bad cold halfway through [the tour]. It was so bad, I thought I would collapse on stage.” He then revealed that after completing his overseas tour, he had gone home and was only sleeping all day. He was staying with his family, who had warned him to stay in his room from spreading the virus to other family members. Suga then tested COVID-19-negative and continued with his tour.

Despite being feverish and having a hoarse voice, Suga went on the stage to perform for his ARMY. He then confided to Jungkook that being sick is “the hardest part when touring alone.” He further claimed, “You don’t have anyone you can lean on. No one’s there to take your place. You can’t run from it [Everything is on you]. You just have to go up on stage.”

Suga broke all records with his album SUGA | Agust D “D-DAY”, and now Jungkook is taking up the music industry by storm with his single SEVEN.

