BTS is currently one of the most popular bands across the world, and every band member of this South Korean boy band has their own fanbase, which is simply unbelievable. Jungkook is among the most famous K-Pop idols, and his fans fall flat with his one smile he recently might have gained more Indian fans with his revelation of liking Indian dishes, including Naan, curry and Chicken Makhani, on his recent live chat.

The K-Pop idol is currently basking on the success of his debut single, SEVEN and became the second K-Pop soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart after one of his bandmates, Jimin. For the unversed, he, along with his other bandmates, started their group journey in 2013, and after a full decade, he has come out with his debut single.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jungkook, on Sunday, had a few VLives where he interacted with the ARMY, and while doing so, he revealed that he had to finish his laundry and that the dryer would take some time; hence held a session with the fans. During the live session, one of the fans asked him whether he ever tried Indian food, and he went on to name chicken makhani, curry and naan.

Jungkook, even in his adorable way, described how a naan looked in the live session while asking the fans not to talk about food as he might feel hungry and added he was starving. This revelation by the BTS star surely left the Indian fans ecstatic and all going crazy on Twitter.

One of the fans Tweeted, “ik desi armys about to go crazy.. also like naan and chicken that’s TASTE JUNGKOOK KNOWS WHATS GOOD”

Another fan tweeted, “Indian bts army we are winning again and again…Jungkook talked about our chicken butter Masala and Naan…”

Followed by one sharing a clip with the caption, “this is gonna be ARMY’S outside Indian restaurants after Jungkook mentioned he likes chicken makhani & naan”

this is gonna be ARMY'S outside Indian restaurants after Jungkook mentioned he likes chicken makhani & naan pic.twitter.com/On8Uzo1o16 — BTS PICS⁷ SEVEN (@GirlWithLuv_24) July 30, 2023

One of the Desi fans tweeted, “I’m really shocked that he pronounced “chicken makhani” so correctly.. come to india JUNGKOOK I’ll cook for you”

Followed by, “Habibi, come to India,” “Khilayenge apko Chicken aur Naan India aa jaiye Concert karne,” and “He is so Desi coded.”

Jungkook said in Indian food he likes chicken makhani with naan and was explaining how naam is triangular shaped which you tear and dip in the curry to eatpic.twitter.com/okOjbkcARl — harshi⁷💜 ig• btsinutopia (@bts_bangtan_007) July 30, 2023

For more updates on BTS & Jungkook, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Harry Styles Is Still Not Over His Feelings For Ex-Flame Olivia Wilde? His Tattoo Goes Viral Amid Taylor Russell Romance Rumours Making Netizens Feel, “Oh So He’s A Stalker”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News