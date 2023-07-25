The youngest member of the South Korean boy band BTS, Jungkook, has been making headlines ever since he announced his debut single, Seven. The singer has topped many charts so far as he mints millions of views on the track’s official music video. While the singer is currently celebrating the success of the track, he has now become the second K-Pop soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart after one of his bandmates.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, began his journey in the music industry when he was only a teenager. He debuted with the group alongside his seven bandmates in 2013.

In the past decade, Jungkook has worked extensively well when it comes to making music. His part in BTS’ songs are always praised by music buffs and his popularity now has no bounds. On July 14, the singer released his debut single Seven featuring American rapper and singer Latto. The track was received by the audience with open hearts and its result is seen in the records JK is breaking.

As per Billboard, Jungkook has clinched the top spots on two charts: Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 singles chart. With this new milestone, JK has become the second K-Pop star to do so after his bandmate Jimin. Jimin made history earlier with his hit track Like Crazy.

Now, with Jungkook’s Seven, the BTS Maknae has a total of seven tracks in his name that have bagged the top spot, including Life Goes On, Dynamite, and My Universe with Coldplay.

Jimin, being a true friend, celebrated Jungkook’s new achievement via Instagram. The emojis he used in the caption are enough to say how he is happy for the 25-year-old singer. For the unversed, BTS has seven members: RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V.

