Margot Robbie has taken the world by storm with her impeccable acting skills in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit ‘Barbie’. The movie has opened to rave reviews and created several records at the box office. Even though fans love the chemistry between Robbie and Ryan Gosling, one aspect of the movie has shocked everyone, including Robbie’s friends.

The actress plays the titular character in the movie, giving a fresh and unique perspective on the iconic doll. Although the film has a lot of moments where fans can’t stop adoring the relationship between Robbie’s Barbie and Gosling’s Ken, the actress’s friends were shocked to learn that her character in the movie never shares a kiss with Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

In an interview with People, Robbie, who stars in the film and serves as a producer, revealed that her friends were perplexed by the absence of a romantic moment between Barbie and Ken. She added, “All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well, you did a whole movie with him, and you don’t kiss?’ What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’ I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off [my list].”

In the film, Barbie and Ken share a deep bond and take center stage as the lead characters. However, their relationship is not rooted in romance. Barbie explicitly states that she does not envision being romantically interested in Ken. On the contrary, Ken is infatuated with Barbie and repeatedly attempts to win her affection. While Robbie’s friends are surprised by the absence of a kiss between Barbie and Ken, the film’s focus on personal growth, self-acceptance, and friendship highlights a different connection between the characters.

The omission of a romantic relationship challenges expectations. It adds depth to their dynamic, offering audiences a fresh take on the iconic duo.

Barbie’s success lies in its star-studded cast and Gerwig‘s direction and its ability to subvert traditional romantic narratives. By exploring themes of self-discovery and personal evolution, the film offers a heartwarming and empowering story that resonates with viewers. And while there may be no kiss between Barbie and Ken, their journey together proves that love takes many forms.

Robbie and Gosling are joined by a star-studded cast, including America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Helen Mirren.

‘Barbie’ is currently playing in theatres.

