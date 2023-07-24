Barbie Fans Claim They Can 'Hear Moment Atomic Bomb Goes off' In Oppenheimer'; Read On
Barbie Fans Claim They Can ‘Hear Moment Atomic Bomb Goes off’ In Oppenheimer ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Multiple films competing at the box office is nothing new. Last week, Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theatres across the world after much await. Barbie fans are reporting some unwelcome noise disturbances while in Barbieland. Scroll down to know more.

Both were released on Friday, 21 July leading to what is now known as ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend as fans take in the double bill of bombs and barbs. While both films are from entirely different worlds, cine-goers seemingly now reveal that people watching Greta Gerwig’s film are experiencing some disturbances.

Excited fans are now revealing that an explosion in Christopher Nolan’s film can be heard inside the theatre who are watching Greta Gerwig’s film. For the unversed, Oppenheimer tells the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and his role in developing the atomic bomb, which was used in World War II. This earned him the title of the ‘father of the atomic bomb’.

Whereas Barbie is about, well, Barbie – at least on its surface anyway. The doll (played by Margot Robbie) leaves Barbieland for the real world on a journey of self-discovery, facing patriarchy, existential crises and flat feet.

In any case, it’s a film without explosives or weaponry where the Kens instead engage in ‘beaching off’ combat. However, despite their attempts to become completely engrossed in the pink of Barbieland, moviegoers appear to be able to hear the atomic bomb detonating.

Barbie’s ending is a little emotional, so without giving anything away, it would be appropriate to feel a little sensitive or in your feelings after seeing it. The sound of a big bomb would also come as quite a shock at that time.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in cinemas now.

