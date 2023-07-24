Multiple films competing at the box office is nothing new. Last week, Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theatres across the world after much await. Barbie fans are reporting some unwelcome noise disturbances while in Barbieland. Scroll down to know more.

Both were released on Friday, 21 July leading to what is now known as ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend as fans take in the double bill of bombs and barbs. While both films are from entirely different worlds, cine-goers seemingly now reveal that people watching Greta Gerwig’s film are experiencing some disturbances.

Excited fans are now revealing that an explosion in Christopher Nolan’s film can be heard inside the theatre who are watching Greta Gerwig’s film. For the unversed, Oppenheimer tells the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and his role in developing the atomic bomb, which was used in World War II. This earned him the title of the ‘father of the atomic bomb’.

Whereas Barbie is about, well, Barbie – at least on its surface anyway. The doll (played by Margot Robbie) leaves Barbieland for the real world on a journey of self-discovery, facing patriarchy, existential crises and flat feet.

In any case, it’s a film without explosives or weaponry where the Kens instead engage in ‘beaching off’ combat. However, despite their attempts to become completely engrossed in the pink of Barbieland, moviegoers appear to be able to hear the atomic bomb detonating.

Barbie enjoyers at the theaters while Oppenheimer is playing right next to them pic.twitter.com/A702J9lVs8 — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLightning420) July 20, 2023

the mom in barbie having a super emotional moment where she’s ranting about being a woman versus the atomic bomb test going off in the oppenheimer theater next door — professor poop (@gaymerbatman) July 21, 2023

I’ve seen a lot of tweets about hearing an atomic bomb from across the cinema while watching Barbie, but I think it’s much funnier to watch a man reckon with the destruction he wrought, while you hear the faint sound of Aqua from another screen. — Jamie to the Centre of the Tardis (@jammywho21) July 21, 2023

Lmao I just heard the Oppenheimer bomb go off during the emotional climax of Barbie pic.twitter.com/Tryj8T57f1 — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) July 21, 2023

Watched Barbie and we heard the Oppenheimer bomb go off for a solid minute during the most emotional monologue ever — mew 💢🦅 SHRIMP WAR 💥🦐 (@mewbeanss) July 22, 2023

we were sobbing during Barbie and we hear the Oppenheimer bomb go off. Wtf — m a r s 🇵🇭 (@marsdelac) July 22, 2023

Barbie’s ending is a little emotional, so without giving anything away, it would be appropriate to feel a little sensitive or in your feelings after seeing it. The sound of a big bomb would also come as quite a shock at that time.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in cinemas now.

