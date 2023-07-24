“Angelina Jolie Kept Her Distance…” Once Revealed Winona Ryder Talking About How She Has Not Seen Angie Since Their 1999 Film ‘Girl Interrupted’

Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder are two among the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. The two have been in the showbiz for a long time now and their fan following is massive. The duo once shared the screen space in the 1999 film Girl Interrupted and their performance was lauded by many. While they seemed to be close as per their roles in the movie, the reality was a lot different. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Both Winona and Angelina began their acting career at an early age. While the Stranger Things star was already a hit by the late 80s, Angie found fame by the beginning of the 1990s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 1999 film Girl Interrupted saw Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie display their best craft. The movie saw Jolie play the role of Lisa Rowe while Ryder brought the character of Susanna to life. While they are friends in the movie, the reality was a lot different as Angelina distant herself from Winona. Last year, during an interview with Empire Magazine, the Beetlejuice 2 actress revealed she was offered the role of Lisa but she chose to play Susanna.

Winona Ryder said, “I knew from the outset that whoever played Lisa was going to get all the attention. At one point they asked if I wanted to play Lisa and I said, ‘No, I want to be Susanna.’ She continued how she had no regrets and added, “When it came out, people almost felt bad for me. But I expected it all along. I was really happy with the film and really proud of it.” She further praised the Eternals star and how she was battling to prove heracting mettle as many did not take her seriously as an actress due to her beauty.

While Winona was open to be friends with Angelina Jolie, the latter did not have mutual feelings. Talking about the same, Winona said, “I remember thinking, ‘Oh we’re going to turn out to be great friends.’ But I think she needed to be able to look at me just as the character Susanna, not as Winona, so in a very respectful way she just kind of kept her distance.” She further went on to reveal she had not seen Angie since the movie.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Reviewed By Anti-Nuclear Groups, They Say Christopher Nolan Film Fails To Depict The True Horrors Of The Bombing Despite Being Historically Accurate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News